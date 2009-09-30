A small yet noteworthy change to our item stats link serving

FeedBurner has been busy analyzing, publicizing, optimizing and monetizing your feeds since 2004, and in that time, we've seen our fair share of feed traffic. In fact, we see billions of hits from feed traffic per week, and we watch this data carefully for trends and opportunities to improve what we do in making sure your feed content is delivered as quickly as possible, as accurately as possible, no matter what its destination might be.
Today we are making an improvement that we think will serve our publishers better by making our service more compatible with search engines that crawl feeds.
When we started the service, one thing we were not sure of at the time was how the feed reading ecosystem would treat the links we rewrite in order to give you statistics on how many people click on your feed items.
For instance, on the previous post in this blog, we change the link in the feed item for "FeedBurner Terms of Service Update" from
http://adsenseforfeeds.blogspot.com/2009/08/feedburner-terms-of-service-update.html
to
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/blogspot/MQiv/~3/Z8Es5QuvgEI/feedburner-terms-of-service-update.html
which sends the browser to that original URL, but allows us to first track the click.
As a technical detail, we rewrote these links with a code of "302 Temporary Redirect" which tells the browser or consuming service that the redirect is not permanent, and thus it would need to be read every time.
As of today we are changing this to be a "301 Permanent Redirect" because we've looked at the traffic enough to tell that there some benefit to changing this to a "301 Permanent Redirect" - in that some search engines that index the feeds themselves will consider these to be additional links that should be used in determining the popularity of your site. This is the same way that "URL shortener" services send traffic and get treated by search engines, so we feel that this is consistent with the way that content is distributed today. This update should not change the number of clicks that come to your site from your feed nor should it significantly affect the number of clicks FeedBurner tracks for you.
What do you need to do? Nothin'. Nada. Just keep burning your feeds from FeedBurner or your AdSense account in AdSense for feeds, and we will keep working hard to ensure your content is as accessible as possible – now, hopefully even more so.
13 comments:
Brent D. Payne said...
Thank you a million thank yous!
;-)
September 30, 2009 at 6:20 PM
Floricultura Simone Flores e Presentes said...
Mande mensagem na minha lingua:Portugues do Brasil,se não,não entendo nada.
September 30, 2009 at 6:33 PM
Percy Baker said...
i fine that i like use feeds burning it help to do what i want to do on the internet and i like that,and i thank google have a lot or good thing on it site,and you can promote your blog,
September 30, 2009 at 6:49 PM
The Lumberjack said...
Adsense for feeds shows more than three add units per page, Isnt that against adsense TOS?
October 1, 2009 at 11:01 AM
Percy Baker said...
i use the feedburner and i am glad and i get traffic from this feedburner,and i am still going to use if thank for dropo me line on the feedburner,
October 8, 2009 at 12:00 PM
ساحات حائل said...
http://www.hailvb.com
October 8, 2009 at 5:01 PM
fatima bamiji said...
if adsense for feed showed more than three add unit per page and it's against tos, i guess adsense should have drawn it's publisher's attention to it and make amends.
October 10, 2009 at 4:43 AM
ஜோதிஜி. தேவியர் இல்லம். said...
I DO NOT HAVE ANY OTHER OPTIONS BASED ON MY PRESENT TAMIL SOFTWARE. SO I MET RSS FEED PROBLEMS. FEED BURNER NOT UPDATE.
http://deviyar-illam.blogspot.com/
DEVIYAR ILLAM
TIRUPPUR
INDIA
October 11, 2009 at 10:19 PM
Mazhar Hussain Shah said...
I find the valuable information is provided by you.
I recently came across your blog and have been reading along. I thought I would leave my first comment. I don't know what to say except that I have enjoyed reading. Nice blog. I will keep visiting this blog very often.
October 12, 2009 at 5:13 AM
Leslie M. said...
Maybe you can help me! I stopped getting all my subscriptions to to all my blogs on 10/8. This has not just happened to me, but to some others. I subscribe to at least 200 blogs for business. PLEASE help.
LeslieVeg@gmail.com
October 12, 2009 at 7:08 AM
jojo said...
Thank you..
Adsense for feeds shows more than three..
http://usedcarliftsforsale.blogspot.com
October 12, 2009 at 10:11 AM
karissa said...
is anyone going to address the lack of email subscribers getting emails? Mainly MSN accounts, hotmail, netzero?
there are hundreds, if not thousands of us, whose subscriber base is not receiving emails and we have no one to contact. the help groups are worthless.
is it really time to pack up and leave feedburner behind?
October 27, 2009 at 10:48 PM
jay said...
Your transfer mechanism appears to be down. When I request an authorization code, the reply is:
???xfer.header???
???xfer.subheader???
???xfer.feed.label??? Internet Time Blog
http://feeds.feedburner.com/InternetTimeBlog
???xfer.feed.account??? jaycross@gmail.com
???or??? ???cancel.and.do.not.xfer??
October 28, 2009 at 10:37 AM
