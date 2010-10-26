Your stats, right away
Monday, October 25, 2010 | 12:54 PM
Do you hate delays? Do you think being told to “Please wait…” by websites, cash machines, call centers, and the doughnut stand drive-thru guy in the year 2010 is a sure sign modern living isn’t quite meeting our collective expectations as a planet?
Good news! Today, we will be rolling out a new, experimental interface for Google FeedBurner. The real story is what’s new under the hood, however: the new interface provides real time stats for clicks, views, and podcast downloads, which means you can start seeing what content is drawing traffic from feed readers, Twitter, and other syndicated sources as it happens.
Additionally, if you use the FeedBurner Socialize service, and your platform uses PubSubHubbub or you ping us when you post, you can for the first time get stats on how much traffic your feed items are receiving from Twitter, as well as feed reading platforms like Google Reader in one place. Again, all within seconds of posting your content. Ping? Pong! Yep. That fast.
Your subscriber and reach numbers are still calculated based on a whole day's worth of requests, and are based on the traffic you received yesterday and before; but your item stats reflect the traffic you are receiving right now.
You can access the new interface by visiting http://feedburner.google.com/gfb/ or logging into feedburner.google.com and then clicking on the "Try out the NEW (beta) version!" link at the top.
The best way to see these real time features is to publish a new post and then switch to the “Last two hours” view to begin seeing updates.
To access feed management or previous analytics functionality, you can continue using the original interface at feedburner.google.com.
In the new interface, we are focusing on two things: our new real-time stats presentation and getting messages about and issues with your feed posted to the top-level dashboard, so that you can better diagnose any issues that may prevent your feed from being delivered in real time. If you have any comments or questions, look for the “Send Feedback” link at the top of the page to tell us what you think.
Posted by Dan Rodney, FeedBurner Team
27 comments:
Ms. Ileane said...
Thanks for adding these real time stats. Will I be able to add a second email address to my Feedburner account soon. Right now I have two accounts and logging in and out of them is a pain.
Thanks again!
October 26, 2010 at 12:32 AM
Tran Tinh said...
Cool news, I love the beta interface. Thanks
October 26, 2010 at 4:20 AM
Mark McLaren said...
FeedBurner is a sleeping giant in the world of analytics. Despite its shortcomings, it's still the best free service available. I hope you will continue to improve usability and accessibility. I find installation and access very confusing and I do online marketing for a living. My clients are, for the most part, totally baffled by FeedBurner. There is a huge, untapped market for this kind of service. Real-time stats are obviously the future of analytics, and it's great to see the interface getting more attention, as well. Thanks for your hard work.
October 26, 2010 at 5:57 AM
nando said...
Any chance this data will reach subscribers through the "sort by magic" feature?
October 26, 2010 at 6:44 AM
Turkey Baz said...
Love the new live stats!
Will the email subscription management details be available in the Beta version at a later date?
October 26, 2010 at 7:44 AM
Steve said...
@Turkey Baz - The team will prioritize what gets added back in next based on the feedback they get.
Just because it is not here now does not mean it is going away, but until you do see it here, you will have to go back to the old interface to perform some of those tasks.
Fwiw, bring email management into this UI is one of the leading requests we have gotten.
October 26, 2010 at 9:18 AM
Turkey Baz said...
@Steve - Thanks for the very quick reply on that. Good to know!
October 26, 2010 at 9:21 AM
infoinfo unik said...
thanks,its cool news
October 26, 2010 at 10:00 AM
Era Brown said...
looks like blogger stat's.
October 26, 2010 at 1:54 PM
Kick said...
That looks really nice--good work!
October 26, 2010 at 3:52 PM
Humor Unplugged said...
Great show...loved the new interface keep up the good work
Cheers
October 26, 2010 at 9:59 PM
Jane Feehan said...
I'm not seeing real time stats. So much of prior functionality - GONE. Don't like this minimalist version.
October 27, 2010 at 4:52 AM
Ian said...
So, I feel like I should be able to add a new feed in the new interface, am I missing something?
October 27, 2010 at 6:07 AM
dbonneville said...
Please, bring the email management over to the new UI! My 2 cents...
October 27, 2010 at 11:29 PM
dbonneville said...
Please, add the email subscriber tools!
October 27, 2010 at 11:30 PM
The Crimson King said...
Great stuff. Following :)
October 29, 2010 at 12:20 AM
Atul Jain said...
Feed burner is good. It help us to update twitter but there is nothing to update facebook. But the new features of stats viewing are great. This saves time. We dont need web tools to see the traffic and source.
October 29, 2010 at 11:53 AM
birthday said...
how to optimize feed
October 29, 2010 at 10:37 PM
kgagne said...
+1 for email subscription management in the new interface.
November 2, 2010 at 12:11 PM
acinaucadub said...
Va salut!
November 15, 2010 at 12:07 PM
Jane Feehan said...
Now, after I've used this new version awhile, I see that it ROCKS.
November 15, 2010 at 5:48 PM
Birdman said...
I'm directing subscribers to feedburner through Facebook Ad's and Google Adwords.
I want to work out the cost per verified subscriber, but I need to put the tracking/aquisition code on the "Your email has been verified" page but I can not find this option.
Is it available, and if not can this get put into the development lifecycle.
November 17, 2010 at 9:00 AM
popo said...
is there any new policy on adsense for feeds? because i'm receiving zero impression on my feeds, after i checked there were no ads on the feeds?
November 18, 2010 at 7:21 PM
shiblee said...
October 6, 2011 at 8:35 AM
jakatria said...
feedburner ... i love this stuff
December 23, 2011 at 7:43 PM
cubisipssatu said...
Woooow feedburner is the best
January 5, 2013 at 6:12 PM
ester said...
feddburner me encanta creo ke tiene bastante partido
January 22, 2013 at 7:53 AM
