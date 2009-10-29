AdSense for feeds now available directly in Blogger

Thursday, October 29, 2009 | 5:31 PM

Labels: New Features

One of the things our publishers have always asked for are ways to make it even easer to configure their blogs to work with FeedBurner and AdSense for Feeds. We're happy to announce that Blogger users, with just a few clicks, are able to do both at the same time.









Posted by Steve Olechowski on behalf of the AdSense for feeds and Blogger teams



