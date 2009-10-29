AdSense for feeds now available directly in Blogger
Thursday, October 29, 2009 | 5:31 PM
One of the things our publishers have always asked for are ways to make it even easer to configure their blogs to work with FeedBurner and AdSense for Feeds. We're happy to announce that Blogger users, with just a few clicks, are able to do both at the same time.
Yes, this year for Halloween, AdSense for feeds is putting on a Blogger costume and allowing all Blogger publishers to easily monetize your RSS and Atom feeds directly from the Blogger interface, in the same way you set up AdSense on your blog beforehand.
To set this up, go to Blogger and select the blog you wish to monetize on your Blogger Dashboard, and select "Monetize." This will give you some basic options for configuring ads, and if you already have connected your Blogger feed to FeedBurner, will confirm that the proper feed is being configured. AdSense for feeds will automatically pick the right ad sizes for your users, content, and end medium.
After setup, you will be able to view your AdSense reports (including feed revenue) directly from the Blogger Dashboard, as well as from your AdSense account. Additional feed management options for your feed and feed analytics will be available from http://feedburner.google.com.
David said...
I can find no option to REMOVE the ads from the feeds once they are added. The "remove ads" link under "Adsence for Feeds" tab actually removes the ads from the web page, NOT the feeds.
October 29, 2009 at 6:46 PM
Саша Стефановић said...
Nice option, but i have problem. I got this error "FeedBurner feed that belongs to a Google account that is not the same as the owner of this blog" and this is not true. I'm using same google username and password for feedburner (yes, global Google cookie works) as for blogger blog. So, it's unable to find me. When i add ads to my newly created feed with this new blogger option, i received e-mail that i need to give permissions for blogger to access my adsense account. When i follow this link, adsense told me that blogger is already have permissions to publish ads on blogger.com site. So, it's some kind of internal problem
October 29, 2009 at 11:40 PM
Alex said...
How can i remove the ads from my feed? I tried it and i prefer have a clean rss feed for now...
Alex
October 30, 2009 at 1:40 AM
chaps_ks said...
Great option, thanks for it,
October 30, 2009 at 5:34 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@David, Саша, and Alex - we will look at these issues and try to resolve as soon as possible.
October 30, 2009 at 5:35 AM
inthedknets said...
To remove the adsense don't you just go to your blogger dashboard and make the change?
November 4, 2009 at 3:21 AM
JOÃO OLIVEIRA said...
Hi:
The quantity of ads is respected?
Adsense only permits a certain number of ads per page but in our feed we can put a ad to each article. Is this against Adsense rules.How we can join this program safely?
I need to know this because i-me affraid to lose my account in Adsense.
Thanks
November 6, 2009 at 2:31 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@JOÃO - AdSense for feeds considers each feed item to be equivalent to a "page" - so you do not need to worry about exceeding three ad units per page, as we control the number of ad units that are put in each feed item automatically.
In the cases where multiple feed items are shown on the same web page in certain feed readers, this is within our terms of service and AdSense policies, and will not in iteself jeopardize your AdSense account.
November 6, 2009 at 5:52 AM
JOÃO OLIVEIRA said...
Hi:
Thanks for the clarification.
November 6, 2009 at 6:03 AM
Matteo Starri said...
Hi Steve, I can confirm I have the same issue as Саша. I have 3 blogs, one is fine but the other 2 are not. They are all operated within the same account, and all redirect to Feedburner feeds under the same account (same Google account for both Blogger and FB)
November 9, 2009 at 3:59 AM
FeedsBlogger said...
I'd encounter with a problem when i try to place Ads with my blog entitled: FeedsBlogger where my blog's feed is redirecting to http://feeds.feedburner.com/feedsblogger/gXrq
However what surprised me was the returning message of:
The AdSense account for this publisher has been disapproved. We do not allow requests on a disapproved AdSense account.
Pls advise accordingly; thanks.
for full account of the aforesaid, pls refer
http://www.feedsblogger.com/2009/12/help-i-need-somebodys-help-on-adsense.html
January 1, 2010 at 8:00 PM
Latha Mangeshkar said...
HI. That is cool. Tks
Latha
www.glatha70.blogspot.com
January 1, 2010 at 8:21 PM
irfanalikhan said...
Hi
google
I feel that i am bigginer but this aportunity make me more exited and knowledgeful as learner and student about blog and web i want to get more and more from this thanks
irfanalikhan
http://irfanalikhan.blogspot.com/
January 2, 2010 at 7:44 AM
Thompson Affiliates said...
How do I even get this going. how do I get blogs posted and monetize feeds and even build an rss feed.
January 10, 2010 at 2:18 PM
AshokSarvepalli said...
yep it was really a very good option.earlier we use to struggle.but now,its really helpful.
June 7, 2010 at 10:42 PM
Techmaker said...
I have a problem in adding adsense to my feedburner. The email address that I have given to my blog(To create my blog) is disapproved from Adsense. Then I got my Adsense account for another email address. Feedburner email is the same email that I have given to create my blog.
When I am going to set up feedburner for adsense I cannot use different email address. They trying to loging in to my email address not associated with my adsense account. Please tell me what should I do?
June 24, 2011 at 9:14 AM
