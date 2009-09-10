FeedBurner Terms of Service Update

Wednesday, August 19, 2009 | 4:03 AM

Labels: Important Updates

As a natural conclusion to the process of migrating feedburner.com accounts to Google Accounts as previously described here, we have decided to sunset the legacy Feedburner Terms of Service. The Google Terms of Service will be the terms that apply to your use of Feedburner. These Google Terms of Service are the same terms that apply to many other Google products and services, including your Google Account.



