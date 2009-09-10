FeedBurner Terms of Service Update
Wednesday, August 19, 2009 | 4:03 AM
Labels: Important Updates
As a natural conclusion to the process of migrating feedburner.com accounts to Google Accounts as previously described here, we have decided to sunset the legacy Feedburner Terms of Service. The Google Terms of Service will be the terms that apply to your use of Feedburner. These Google Terms of Service are the same terms that apply to many other Google products and services, including your Google Account.
As a reminder, the advertising portions of the service are now covered by the AdSense Terms and Conditions and the accompanying Google AdSense Program Policies.
5 comments:
Scott Sheppard said...
When I look at http://feedvalidator.org/check.cgi?url=http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2FItsAliveInTheLab I seewarnings that I would love to see go away but are out of my control. How does the terms of service relate to 100% clean feeds?
September 10, 2009 at 1:29 PM
Steve Olechowski said...
Scott - these warnings should go away soon - as we (Google) have petitioned the IANA to add this as an official extension to feeds. Note that even with this your feed is still valid and better yet, propogating faster to destinations that integrate with our instance of PubSubHubbub.
September 11, 2009 at 7:44 AM
MoonBoss said...
How do I unsubscribe from the feeds?I only want to use the site for my own research.
Thanks for an otherwise good idea.
October 10, 2009 at 7:29 AM
dunia ini said...
i was so confused last time to use adsense 4 feeds, coz my feedburner is different with adsense account, then i transfer my feed to adsense account n get success
now, i have my own adsense 4 feed http://feeds.feedburner.com/Biz4blog
thx 2 feedburner, wish ur name is still feedburner :)
October 20, 2009 at 1:24 PM
Dev said...
