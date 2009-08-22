Category Filtering beta now available for AdSense for feeds English-language ads
Monday, August 17, 2009 | 7:30 AM
Like we announced on the more general Inside AdSense blog a couple weeks ago, we have extended our category filtering beta to English-language ads on the AdSense network, which we are happy to announce includes ads that appear in AdSense for feeds.
This feature allows to you filter ads in up to five categories such as Dating, Drugs and Supplements, Weight Loss, and Get Rich Quick. Your filters will be applied to English-language ads, no matter how they were targeted.
To have these settings take effect for your feeds, from Ad Review Center, make sure you select a Client-ID that starts with ca-feed-pub. Note that this allows you to select different categories for your feed than for your site, but also means you will need to select filters for both your feed and your site in order for filters to be applied to both these content types.
To see whether category filtering has been enabled for your location, sign in and visit the Ad Review Center, located under the 'AdSense Setup' tab. We're working on expanding this beta to additional languages and countries, and will be sure to announce any updates here on the blog. If you'd like to learn more about category filtering, please visit our Help Center.
9 comments:
Guilt said...
Awesome thanks Google
August 22, 2009 at 2:57 PM
WB said...
Thanks, been worrying about some of those categories for a while, understand why you are restricting to 5, but would be nice to add some more. Alternatively perhaps show sub categories, e.g. up to 5 main categories or up to 15 sub-categories could be chosen.
September 15, 2009 at 4:22 AM
feedreel said...
Good Work!!!
October 6, 2009 at 9:27 AM
Sarath said...
Hey dudes, please reply me and tell me how to use adsense for feeds
and adsense for domains, please
give me some steps as I dont have
experience with it.
October 12, 2009 at 6:54 AM
Happy2help said...
Very interesting insight, thanks 4 sharing read the whole thing!11
Uhh wow haha I'll use for my own blog.
http://linksharedirect.blogspot.com
December 14, 2009 at 2:36 PM
Jamie's Blog said...
Is anyone having the same issue: Seemed to have signed up properly for Google AdSense in Feedburner. Ads were appearing at the bottom of the feeds, then stopped. Other friends having th same issue. Can anyone help? James Raia, james@byjameraia.com
January 15, 2010 at 9:49 PM
Dev said...
Dev said...
vineet said...
thnx for giving us information..
i will also apply for my hacking based blog
www.computergeek420.blogspot.com
March 28, 2010 at 11:11 AM
