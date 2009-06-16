Be it declared, a map for every feed!
Sunday, June 14, 2009 | 6:16 PM
One of the most compelling reasons that publishers choose FeedBurner is that it gives them the tools to record and analyze how many users are consuming their content. Late last week, we launched an enhancement to our item statistics that enables publishers to get a bit more information about those users. Similar to the feature by the same name in Google Analytics, the "Map Overlay" page provides a breakdown of the previous day's item statistics from a geographic perspective.
For feeds with item stats enabled, clicking on the "Map Overlay" item from feedburner.google.com will bring you the page. From your AdSense account, click on Manage Ads and then on "View Feed Stats" for the feed whose map you wish to view.
At the top, you'll find a world map visualization that shows countries with more item views as more intense shades of green.
Hovering over a country shows the name of the country and the exact number of item views.
Below the map is a table, which lists the top 25 countries by number of item views.
Hopefully, you will be able to use these data to better tailor content to your readership, and target lackluster markets. If you are one of our publishers who sells your own ads in feeds using Google Ad Manager, this will help you better target your subscribers. Or, just reveling in the world-wide reach of a feed is pretty satisfying too.
And remember, it's important that you follow our instructions to make sure you are directing all your traffic to FeedBurner.
Posted by Greg Kick, FeedBurner Engineering Team
17 comments:
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History said...
Are there plans to expand this service to give more details? I've always known that most of my users are in the US, it would mean more to me to get state specific information and not just the country information.
June 16, 2009 at 10:25 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@Shiloh - yes, we're working on enhancements to give more details such as breakdown by state. Stay tuned.
June 16, 2009 at 10:32 AM
Andy said...
Another enhancement would be to choose the timeframe of the data used, for low-traffic blogs a single day gives widely changing data. So something like "last week", "last 30 days" like in the other statistics would be fine.
I also noticed that in morning (European time) when the feed statistics does not yet show the data from the previous day the map is shown completely empty; yesterday the map updated before the other feed statistics.
But nevertheless, a helpful addition to know more about the readers. I am looking forward to see it developing more.
June 17, 2009 at 1:17 AM
vladghcom said...
I am glad you started working on this. Feedburner lacked this essential information.
June 17, 2009 at 3:24 AM
interimjustia said...
This is a Great Feature All of us love to play with stats
June 22, 2009 at 11:08 AM
Mikes said...
I just saw the map today. Thanks! This is one good innovation!
June 24, 2009 at 9:36 AM
Daniel said...
This is very cool! I'm looking forward to further enhancements, but this definitely is a big step to getting more info about feeds and where they're going!
June 26, 2009 at 4:05 PM
rishikapoor said...
I have been using Feedburner on my site MoneyVriksh.com
The Map shows feed usage in India. Is there any procedure to know the name of the states my users are coming from?
June 29, 2009 at 4:20 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@rishikapoor
We are working on adding regional support. Stay tuned.
June 30, 2009 at 6:14 AM
NG said...
I'll echo a few other user's comments that Feedburner is lacking many basic web analytic features such as the ability to pick a specific date range rather than being forced to pick 7 days, 30 days, all time.
I'm will to bet many users of Feed Burner also use Google Analytics so you guys have some tough standards to live up to.
July 7, 2009 at 1:01 PM
Matt Shobe said...
@NG: Yep, the date control is definitely too limited in its current, outmoded design. We plan to provide much more date range flexibility -- this is definitely a "Top Ten" request topic.
July 7, 2009 at 2:39 PM
gbm2420 said...
I'm trying to figure out how to serve publisher-sold display ads through Ad Manager into our Feedburner/Google feed. I'm seeing AdSense ads in my feed, but I can't figure out how to enable our own ads (from a couple of the posts on this blog, it seems to be possible). Help would be greatly appreciated.
July 8, 2009 at 2:55 PM
gbm2420 said...
This post says that publishers can sell their own ads in feeds using Google Ad Manager. I have looked everywhere in Ad Manager, Feedburner, Ad Sense for Feeds, and help forums, but I don't see how to do this. Any suggestions?
Brad
July 21, 2009 at 1:30 PM
Mel Menzies said...
This is always the first feature I go to in my Google Analytics stats. So it's great to have this facility on Feedburneer. Thanks.
Mel Menzies, author of A Painful Post Mortem
July 28, 2009 at 2:25 AM
Achim said...
Thanks for that helpful information. I`m planning to publish a technical news blog on my website http://weberdruck.de during a fairtrade and I was looking for a solution to verify if the subscribers are coming mainly from the area/city of the fairground.
BR, Achim
August 3, 2009 at 2:28 PM
Sweet Dudes said...
wow.. thats wonderful to know.. thanks for implementing this new feature..
August 19, 2009 at 10:21 AM
BTTV said...
Good contribution and interesting feature. Thanks!
October 18, 2009 at 9:00 AM
