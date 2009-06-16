Be it declared, a map for every feed!

Sunday, June 14, 2009 | 6:16 PM

Labels: Announcements, New Features

One of the most compelling reasons that publishers choose FeedBurner is that it gives them the tools to record and analyze how many users are consuming their content. Late last week, we launched an enhancement to our item statistics that enables publishers to get a bit more information about those users. Similar to the feature by the same name in Google Analytics, the "Map Overlay" page provides a breakdown of the previous day's item statistics from a geographic perspective.





For feeds with item stats enabled, clicking on the "Map Overlay" item from feedburner.google.com will bring you the page. From your AdSense account, click on Manage Ads and then on "View Feed Stats" for the feed whose map you wish to view.











At the top, you'll find a world map visualization that shows countries with more item views as more intense shades of green.







Hovering over a country shows the name of the country and the exact number of item views.







Below the map is a table, which lists the top 25 countries by number of item views.











