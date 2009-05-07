New features for advertisers targeting feeds

Tuesday, May 5, 2009 | 1:38 PM

Labels: Announcements, Feed Placements

Along with the clarification regarding the doubleclick.net domain we posted a few weeks ago over at Inside AdSense , we thought we would mention that we have made similar changes to the AdSense for feeds ad tags that are being placed in feeds. By changing our ad serving to the doubleclick.net domain, we are now allowing advertisers to more easily create campaigns that span all media platform types on the Google Content Network, including sites, feeds, and mobile.









By making it easier for advertisers to buy ads in your feeds, and by supporting the exact same features and ad formats that are accepted on websites, the competition for your ad space should increase to help ensure that you're maximizing your earnings potential.





Posted by Steve Olechowski - Product Manager, AdSense for feeds