Universal Exports, at your service
Thursday, April 16, 2009 | 10:00 AM
Labels: Announcements
As feed consumption continues to grow, many or our publishers are adding more and more feeds to their Google accounts, and wishing to analyze, publicize, and monetize those feeds through the combination of AdSense for feeds and FeedBurner. Because of this trend, one of the most frequent questions we receive is "How do I export stats for all my feeds at once?"
As of today, you can now export your subscriber, reach, hits, item click-throughs, podcast downloads, and item views directly from the FeedBurner application on the My Feeds page. You are then at your leisure to slice, dice, add, subtract, and even multiply and divide your stats however you may wish.
As always, aggregate revenue, impressions, and clicks, and eCPM can be downloaded from your AdSense account or Google Ad Manager account (if you have been enabled to sell your own direct ads in feeds through Google Ad Manager) on the Reports tabs.
Also, as a reminder - if you wish to export feed subscriber statistics in timeframes other than those provided, you can do that through the FeedBurner Awareness API.
7 comments:
Herpes said...
it will be helpful if feed burner would provide a list of other rss syndications where the feed is being used and further redistributed, another word tracking of the feed content to preserve the copyright of the original content publisher. think about it guys . thank you.
April 16, 2009 at 11:59 PM
Steve Olechowski said...
@Herpes - take a look at Uncommon Uses on the Analyze tab. This isn't exactly what you are looking for but it provides some strong clues
April 17, 2009 at 6:16 AM
J$ said...
while export is a handy feature, I would like to have separate charts for reach & subscribers right in feedburner. it's very hard to read the graphs with 2 things plotted, especially for all time stats.
April 17, 2009 at 6:39 AM
antonio said...
Instead of delivering new features, maybe you should concentrate on the many problems brought by the migration to the google infrastructure.
An easy search for "trouble at the mill" at the Feedburner Help Forum is illuminating.
Since the migration I can't look at the whole statistics of my site, and 90% of the time instead of the flash for whatever period I only see a a moving circle.
That was reported several times with no answer, and that is irritating....
April 17, 2009 at 11:06 AM
vladghcom said...
It would be better if we could see the stats in Google Analytics.
April 24, 2009 at 6:59 AM
Bob said...
why does the link to get feedflare codes redirect me here ?
April 28, 2009 at 7:18 AM
topgunna said...
they should try Google Analytics.
April 28, 2009 at 10:24 AM
Post a Comment