An important reminder for our MyBrand users
Monday, March 9, 2009 | 12:00 PM
As we detailed in our previous installment, More details on moving to a Google account, if you used the MyBrand service at feedburner.com — our service that allows you to use a custom domain with your feed — you must move to a Google account and update your DNS CNAME records by March 16, 2009, or else your MyBrand URLs will return a 404 "page not found" error.
It's important to note that it is not enough to just sign in with a Google account and request to move your account if you use MyBrand. Even if your MyBrand-ed URLs have continued to work after you have completed your move, they will cease to work on March 16, 2009 if you have not changed your DNS CNAME.
If you plan to continue to use MyBrand, you can find detailed instructions for changing your CNAME when you are signed into FeedBurner in the My Account > MyBrand section. If you haven't already moved from feedburner.com to a Google Account, please sign in to your account and follow the guided steps to complete this move. Here's a quick preview of those steps (click to zoom in):
(In the image above, you'll see the phrase {YOUR_CODE} in the instructions. This is replaced by an address that is specific to your Google Account available on the aforementioned MyBrand page; you need to use that address to update MyBrand correctly.)
If you have any questions about this transfer process, please refer to the FeedBurner Help Center entry “Transferring FeedBurner Accounts to Google Accounts FAQ” for additional details.
Joel A. Glovier said...
This is so frustrating. This is not at all clear or intuitive for me (anyone else!?!).
I went to godaddy and changed my feeds CNAME to the one I copied and pasted from the yellow square. Then when I typed my domain and tried to activate it's telling me that the domain already exists or some error like that!
March 16, 2009 at 1:09 PM
MaxiVelasco said...
i have nothing against the transfer. google has already made it big (in fact sooo big) on the internet - no doubt. i actually love the fact that i can easily check my feedburner page just by checking my google account.
however, since the transfer happened, my subscribed readers went down from 300+ to 30 something. i was so confused so i deleted my own burned feed and burned it again - thought that it might be a good idea to do so.
anyway, my subscribers went back to zero of course. but well... can't do anything about it anymore. what's done is done.
i needed to try and contact my previous subscribers (those I could remember), not to ask them to resubscribe but to apologize about not getting anymore updates because of the situation.
anyway, thanks for this information.
by the way, a friend told me that many bloggers are really having problems about the transfer of feedburner to google. they say that the number of subscribers drastically went down in number because those who are subscribing through iGoogle or Google reader (something like that. i am not really an expert on this one) can't get access to the feeds. is this true?
March 23, 2009 at 11:59 PM
Lydia said...
I'm not even a MyBrand user and the whole migration from Feedburner to Google has been extremely frustrating. My data was fine at first. Then on a couple of weekends all feed data was dropped completely. Then last Friday most of the feed stats were dropped (down from 59 to 12) and they've stayed there. In Google Analytics this plays out in the data as ZERO visitors, nada, no report whatsoever. This in spite of my hit counter continuing to count a nice amount of daily visitors.
I can't figure out what to do with it. Ridiculous!
March 24, 2009 at 1:28 AM
Gecko85 said...
I'm going to post this here because the FeedBurner Help Group has been utterly useless, and there doesn't appear to be any other way to get support. No responses in 11 days, despite bumping the post every 3-4 days. Anyway:
I'm trying to create an account so that I can add my feed. My domain
is using Google Apps for My Domain, so my email address is technically
a Google account, however when I try to "Sign in to Feedburner with
your Google Account," I get "The username or password you entered is
incorrect."
How can I sign up for Feedburner using a Google Apps for My Domain
account?
(I've searched through the help files and this message board, but
everything seems to be about either migrating an existing Feedburner
account to a Google account, or using the MyBrand feature once you're
signed up for Feedburner.)
April 6, 2009 at 10:46 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@Gecko85 - Great question. Apps for My Domain accounts are actually separate from Google accounts in that they only work with products that support Apps for My Domain.
You can create a separate Google account with the same email address as your AFMD account, but it is a separate logical account.
April 6, 2009 at 10:54 AM
