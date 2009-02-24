More details on moving to a Google Account
Monday, February 23, 2009 | 8:05 AM
Labels: Announcements
Many of you have already moved from a feedburner.com account to a Google Account. For those who have not yet made the move, there seems to be some confusion on the process and exactly what will happen, or not happen, by certain dates. We want this post to help clear up any confusion.
- The FeedBurner functionality of analyzing, optimizing, publicizing, and monetizing your feeds is not being shut down or reduced in any way. We have made some strategic decisions to remove some of our functionality that is not directly relevant to managing feeds for reasons we hope will become apparent over time. Names may change, things may move around, but in general our plan is to provide a lot more functionality that makes sense in 2009, and beyond, for all publishers. Learn more here.
- On February 28th, if you have not moved your feeds to a Google Account, the traffic to your feeds will not be cut off or terminated, but you will not be able to view or manage your feeds until you have moved to a Google Account, unless you use MyBrand. Technically, this means that all traffic will now be served out of our Google data centers, and there will still be a way to move your account that will be in place indefinitely.
- If you used MyBrand at www.feedburner.com, you absolutely must move to a Google account and update your DNS CNAME records by March 16, 2009, or else your MyBrand URLs will return a 404 error. If you use MyBrand and have not moved, you should have already received an email from us with detailed instructions. If, for some reason, you have changed the email address associated with your FeedBurner account, you will receive another message once you have finished the move process to the email address associated with your Google Account.
From a features perspective, this means the work to transition publishers to Google will be complete, and we plan to focus all of our resources on building new and exciting publisher tools that are integrated with other Google products, and to continue improving the monetization potential of AdSense for feeds. We can't wait for you to see some of the things we have in store, but if for some reason you do not want to migrate to a Google account, you can still take your feeds with you.
50 comments:
Rev. Fr. Jessie Somosierra,Jr. said...
I cannot move my account to google
February 24, 2009 at 2:10 AM
aergenium said...
Hi,
I do not know what I'm supposed to do to transfer the feeds. I have not received an e-mail. can only see the meessage
"Get an email from us about moving to a Google Account? You will be able to do so soon. Learn more" with a link to the FAQ page, but nowhere is explained how the move is actually made.
Also I have no active Adsense account.
Today is 24th. What will happen on the 28th? Will I stop being able to access my feedburner feeds?
Please help, thanks!
February 24, 2009 at 5:25 AM
Gurpreet Singh said...
Dear Google Team ,
I tried out many times to move my account to Google feeds but I am still getting the problem.
As when I login to my Feedburner account them a screen comes with the option of
"Move feeds to your Google Account
You are currently signed in to FeedBurner as ----------.
To move your feeds to your Google account, you first need to sign in or create a new Google account:"
I Signed in with my Google account but It again comes back to the same screen as I Click On next. Please Tell me What To do With this Problem.
February 24, 2009 at 7:20 AM
Lee said...
Previously, there were several people with access to our Feedburner account. Now, I'm able to access our account information using my Google account login, but no one else can. I've been unable to find a way to grant access or add users. Is this available somewhere?
February 24, 2009 at 8:14 AM
Cinema Purgatorio said...
I am having the same problem. Please help!! I'm worried I will lose my feeds.
February 24, 2009 at 8:51 AM
varske said...
I have no email to tell me anything about this move.
Today I noticed my feed numbers have dropped from around the usual 90 to 4.
I logged into Feedburner and was told I had to migrate to a Google account with no explanation of why this was necessary. As I had a google account I did so, but my feeds appear to be lost.
Thank you Google for this wonderful new service.
Now there are
February 24, 2009 at 10:23 AM
Robert said...
Same as the above cant access my feedburner feeds at all ! I am asked to move my feeds and nothing appends no feeds where transferred and its continuing to sit on "Move feeds to your Google Account
You are currently signed in to FeedBurner as ----------.
To move your feeds to your Google account, you first need to sign in or create a new Google account:"
no support ?
February 24, 2009 at 3:01 PM
CyberCelt said...
If you do not have a Gmail account, that is your first step.
Then you will find a Feed Burner button on your Google dashboard. Try moving the feeds from there.
Once it is moved the feed changes:
http://feeds2.feedburner.com/nameofblog
If you have Blogger blogs, you will find those on your dashboard. As well as anaytics, adsense and adwords accounts.
Once you get everything moved, it works a little better.
February 24, 2009 at 9:50 PM
Raoul said...
I have tried to move my feeds from FB to Google, MANY times, without success. Your transfer wizard crashes and doesn't move the feeds. It appears there's a feed URI conflict.
I've also written to Google Support about this, THREE times, without getting a human response.
No one at FB Support answers emails anymore, either.
Now I can't even log into my FB account. I've been effectively shut out of managing my own feeds.
Thanks for the great service...
February 25, 2009 at 4:30 AM
Julien said...
I have the same problem as Gurpreet and Robert :o(( I can't access my feeds anymore and moving them to Google doesn't work either.
February 25, 2009 at 5:05 AM
Eusebius said...
I just cannot access my feedburner account anymore. It was not attached to my google account, and when I login with my google account I find an empty feedburner account, no feeds, no history!
I'm now unable to login with my old feedburner login, which is not a valid google account.
February 25, 2009 at 5:41 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@Gupreet and Robert - we're looking at this issue to see what is specifically happening in cases like yours. We plan to resolve it.
@Lee - as before, a FeedBurner account can only be tied to one login at this time. It's on our list to implement multiple logins, but the solution now is the same as before: use a Google account that can be shared
February 25, 2009 at 6:12 AM
Karen said...
I accidentally moved my feedburner account to a personal Google account. I want to move my feedburner account to our company's Google account. How can I transfer my feedburner account from my personal account to our company's Google Analytics account?
February 25, 2009 at 10:37 AM
Ray Privett said...
same here i cannot move my feeds; constantly am told i need to login, which i do, and it goes nowhere
February 26, 2009 at 7:06 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@Karen - there is a "feed transfer" link on the edit feed screen
February 26, 2009 at 7:29 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
if you are having trouble with infinite migration screens, please email feedburner-feedback@google.com with your account information
you may not get a response but we will use this information to fix the larger problem.
thanks.
February 26, 2009 at 7:48 AM
Daniel Bugday said...
Why did the Feed address change to http://feeds2.feedburner.com/
from http://feeds.feedburner.com/
I'm using feed piping to consolidate feeds and that doesn't work now when the address contains a "2".
Is there someway to change the address back to http://feeds.feedburner.com/
February 26, 2009 at 11:22 AM
Kevin Horne said...
Well - now we know where the stats went. Just a way to get more users on Google Analytics.
EXCEPT - Feedburner stats had a nice way of showing you real-time where people were linking around and off your blog page...to your About section, to StumbleUpon, etc etc
Far as i can tell, GA doesnt do this? Eh?
February 26, 2009 at 3:18 PM
jhzxzyj said...
Google adsense is very good.
But ......
February 26, 2009 at 3:55 PM
BunnyB said...
I didn't have a problem with the actual migration (several days ago), but now there are some stats missing on the left side under Subscribers, Item Use, and Uncommon Uses. It used to show incoming and outgoing links and a couple other things I can't specifically remember. Can you tell me what I should do? Thanks.
February 26, 2009 at 6:53 PM
Mary Ann Melton said...
I have in theory moved my feedburner to Google, but none of the past history is showing up and no new information is showing up either. I'm not a happy camper. Hope you can help me get this resolved or tell me what to do to fix it!
February 26, 2009 at 7:47 PM
Bibin said...
Hello,
I am not able to move my account as there is a conflict in my feed address. What should I do? Does this mean that from 28th onwards I will lose my feeds. This is bad as I have a subscriber base of 1300+ for one feed and 200+ for another one.
Varughese
February 27, 2009 at 12:36 AM
Rob Bryanton said...
Thanks for posting this information, Steve and Matt. I know there are a lot of users wondering what's happened with All-Time Stats no longer working properly, would this be on your list of strategic decisions to reduce some functionality, or is this something that we can still hope to see fixed? Here's one of the multiple threads in the Help Group about this problem:
http://groups.google.com/group/feedburner-podcasting/browse_thread/thread/642f1fd06c7dfc58/82f0ef931f752d47
Thanks!
Rob Bryanton
February 27, 2009 at 5:29 AM
CMP said...
Dear Google Team ,
I have the same problem as Raoul and Robert ----
I tried out many times to move my account to Google feeds. The first time it said that it had moved 28 out of 29 feeds but then it sticks there for 3 days and eventually errors out. So we tried to migrate again.
Now when I login to my Feedburner account them a screen comes with the option of
"Move feeds to your Google Account
You are currently signed in to FeedBurner as ----------.
To move your feeds to your Google account, you first need to sign in or create a new Google account:"
I Signed in with my Google account but It again comes back to the same screen as I Click On next.
Help! We really need to be able to manage these feeds. We have 14,000 users on one of them and various other amounts on the others.
February 27, 2009 at 9:57 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@CMP, @Raoul - This problem has been identified and is actively being worked on. Please look for an update here: http://feedburnerstatus.blogspot.com/2009/02/some-users-get-redirected-back-to.html
February 27, 2009 at 10:03 AM
Gurpreet Singh said...
Thanks Steve For Giving us Solution of This Problem But I Am Worried About New Thing that As I Have Two Account one For Adsense And Second one where I am Running My Blogs Than How You Will Come to Know That On Which Account you have to move My Feeds Manually. Is I have To Provide Both Mail Accounts To you
February 27, 2009 at 9:26 PM
SN&CK Media said...
SO annoying its been 48hrs since we have updated our DNS setting with Mybrand Instructions to no available the changes have happened and i-tunes is not updating, please help!!!
Orignial Feed
http://podcasts.footballfancast.com/feeds/chelsea_fancast.xml
Current Feedburner Feed
http://feeds2.feedburner.com/ffc-chelsea
Previous Feedburner Feed which I-tunes uses:
http://feeds.footballfancast.com/ffc-Chelsea
Any advice we desparate, lots of angry pOdcasters and listeners!
February 28, 2009 at 1:09 AM
Gurpreet Singh said...
@Steve Olechowski
Thanks a lot for solving account problem. Today, I have moved my feed to Google account and now these are active for my Google account.
If any of the above has not yet tried to move their account then they can try it now.
March 2, 2009 at 9:08 PM
Robert said...
I ALSO accidentally moved my company's feeds to my personal gmail account. How in the world can I fix this? I can't give anyone access to see the feeds without showing them *way* too much personal stuff. Not cool!
March 4, 2009 at 1:16 PM
Steve Olechowski said...
@Robert - you have to use feed transfer on the edit feed screen to transfer these feeds to another Google account that is shared.
At this time (and as always previously) FeedBurner only allows one login to be attached.
We're working on allowing more than one account to be attached for a future release.
March 4, 2009 at 1:31 PM
werkgroep communicatie said...
As I didn’t move my Feedburner account (werkgroepdepit) to Google before 28/2/2009, it looks like it has been moved to my corresponding Google account (werkgroepdepit@gmail.com) 'automatically': when I log on to Feedburner as I used to, I get the ‘welcome back’ message, but this time it mentions werkgroepdepit@gmail.com. As it does on the upper right corner (left to ‘Sign Out’).
So far, so good. Just that… all of My Feeds dissapeared! Although, the e-mail subscriptions on my feeds still work. So it looks like ‘…your feeds will not be cut off or terminated, but you will not be able to view or manage your feeds until you have moved to a Google Account,…’. However, I don’t see the ability to move to a Google Account anywhere, as it seems already been done.
Help!
March 7, 2009 at 2:40 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@werkgroep - you are most likely logged into feedburner with a different Google account. You will need to log into the other account and transfer them to werkgroepdepit@gmail.com
hint: try the one that starts with "pit2"
March 8, 2009 at 4:12 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@werkgroep - you are most likely logged into feedburner with a different Google account. You will need to log into the other account and transfer them to werkgroepdepit@gmail.com
hint: try the one that starts with "pit2"
March 8, 2009 at 4:12 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
@werkgroep - you are most likely logged into feedburner with a different Google account. You will need to log into the other account and transfer them to werkgroepdepit@gmail.com
hint: try the one that starts with "pit2"
March 8, 2009 at 4:12 AM
joy said...
this is crap -- the transfer is non-functional. what have you done here????
totally pissed.
March 11, 2009 at 11:43 AM
XboxOZ360 said...
I have moved across to Google Feedburner and now I can't access any details to change the email feeds my site has for subscribers. I used to be able to change the details of what gets sent to subscribers, but now there's absolutely nothing available to monitor or alter or customize the email alerts from our site (oxcgn.com)
What the heck have you done. At the simple click of a button, my feedburner service is no longer under my control whatsoever. I wanted to include an image, which you could before, but now I simply have NO ACCESS at all.
March 13, 2009 at 1:05 AM
larah.kennedy said...
I set up a google account after being directed from feedburner, however none of my feeds are showing up in the new Google Feedburner and I can't find anything in the help that tells me how I can transfer them considering I no longer have access to the old Feedburner. Can someone please help me transfer my feeds to my new google account?
March 16, 2009 at 8:56 PM
Bypasser said...
I have all my feeds in my google account, but only the half of them show up in my adsense account.
Any idea how to get them in my adsense list?
March 17, 2009 at 12:00 AM
Tinu said...
I went through all the steps of migrating my feeds, only to log in today and find that. None of them transferred. What do I do?
March 17, 2009 at 5:11 AM
Steve Olechowski said...
If you are having specific issues with migration - please email feedburner-feedback@google.com and be sure to include all your pertinent information such as the account you are migrating from and to.
March 18, 2009 at 8:22 AM
admin said...
After all the steps to move ( where ever!)I lost all my feedburner account - feeds.I signed up with my googleaccount,but this is NOT by feedburner account!So how I get back my feeds? My username here was girlfavs - hope you can help!
Thanks in advance!
March 22, 2009 at 10:20 AM
3v0198s0zOT4o6H.YrZupN1lIB1dV_rYT.kre14- said...
I moved my feed and I am SO unhappy with this platform now. There's now technical support whatsoever except that pathetric excuse for a forum. Many of us have lost all ability to see what our current subscribers are. The stats no longer function even though the links are present and working. But is there anywhere for REAL help and support ? NO! The only blog is pretty much devoted only to monetary bs that begs the question, if you've totally wrecked the subscribers tracking and updating as well as site stats for most of us-what is there to monetize. You need an email contact form and a REAL presence to answer questions and address your many, many issues. Oh, and it's pretty damn stupid to annoy all the bloggers because word of mouth is really, really going to suck isn't it?
March 24, 2009 at 5:04 AM
Danzarina Silvestre said...
Hi, I can´t find the option to add a newsletter box to the blog, only my feeds account, where can I find it, many thanks
March 24, 2009 at 5:13 AM
Ian Skerrett said...
How do I transfer my feedburner account today? I have not done the transfer but in bullet #2 you say they will be away to transfer indefinitely. Where can I can more information?
April 6, 2009 at 12:38 PM
Matt Shobe said...
@Ian,
Just visit feedburner.google.com and click the [Claim your feeds now] button to move your feeds to your Google Account.
April 6, 2009 at 3:36 PM
Ian Skerrett said...
@Matt,
Thanks for the reply. One important detail is that you can't be logged into Google when you go to feedburner.google.com. If you are you don't see the 'claim your feed'.
A bit confusing but solved.
April 7, 2009 at 5:10 PM
Matt Shobe said...
@Ian, very very good point. I need to be a lot more explicit about that login state issue when I give this instruction to similarly affected folks who post in our Google Group. Thanks for the reminder.
April 7, 2009 at 6:08 PM
Ashish said...
I have several feeds on the feedburner account, but some of them do not get listed in the Feeds section when I want to Map a channel to an existing feed. what is interesting is that some of the feeds show up there, but many don't. I went back to Feedburner, and those feeds show up over there. As a result, I am not able to put Adsense for feeds onto several of my blogs.
June 21, 2009 at 8:12 PM
Doug Cloud said...
On the Google page where it says 'Hello, our name is still FeedBurner' there is a button that says, 'Claim your feeds', which takes you to a FeedBurner page where you can enter your username and password.
I have tried this several times and I keep getting this error message: "The username or password for your FeedBurner account was incorrect."
Is this a problem that is being addressed? It would be nice to know it is because I wan to verify that I have moved my feed to where it needs to be.
Thank you.
August 22, 2009 at 8:45 PM
Doug Cloud said...
Ian Skerrett said... "One important detail is that you can't be logged into Google when you go to feedburner.google.com. If you are you don't see the 'claim your feed'."
This is not true. I signed out of Google and then tried to sign into Feedburner (after clicking the 'claim your feed' button) and it does not work. Feedburner still tells me that my username and password are not valid.
Just out of curiosity, when are you guys going to publish my comments? I made another one before this and I still don't see it on the page.
August 23, 2009 at 8:48 AM
Post a Comment