Intro to Feed Placements
Friday, February 6, 2009 | 11:57 AM
In times like these, we know that generating as much revenue as possible is on many publishers' minds. This will be the first of many posts that will hope to explain how to better configure AdSense for feeds to help maximize revenue.
Before going into specifics though, it's important to understand a couple important differences in how your subscribers are different from visitors on your website. If you use an analytics package for your site such as Google Analytics, most publishers will see that a large amount of their traffic comes from web searches. Many of these visitors may have been searching for a certain item, such as one of those blankets with sleeves and a hood - let's call it a shanket. You happen to have written about how much you love your shanket, and let's face it, you know how to write with the best of them, so your page ranks high in search results. That visitor may see an ad for a shanket next to your search result but wants to know more. So he or she clicks and reads your post, which seals the deal on this visitor needing a new shanket. You use AdSense for content, which includes ads for shankets that are matched contextually; the visitor clicks; a shanket is sold; and you earn revenue in the process.
Your feed subscribers, however, very rarely, if at all, get to your content from a web search. On the contrary, they subscribe to your blog because you write entertaining musings about your family life, and occasionally also write about some of the wonderful products you have come across, such as your shanket.
Because of this, the types of advertisers that run campaigns targeted at your feeds are not necessarily the same advertisers that are targeting search users. Instead of targeting keywords that match a search, advertisers wishing to use feed subscribers target placements in the Google Content Network.
How do you ensure that your placements are exposed effectively in the Google Content Network?
That's the easy part. When setting up new feeds on the AdSense Setup tab, make sure you leave the box that says "Create a channel that allows advertisers to target the selected feed." If you are creating a new channel that aggregates all of your feeds or subsets of your feeds that you would like to show to advertisers (highly recommended), make sure by selecting the "Show this channel to advertisers as an ad placement."
In a week or so, these placements will show up in AdWords and some of the other tools used by Google advertisers to target the content network.
Stay tuned for the next installment on Advanced Feed Placement optimization.
yulius said...
thanks for info, i will try this
February 8, 2009 at 12:36 AM
Hobo ........ ........ ........ said...
I am learning but I will say : I find description language tough to understand.
May be more easy example should be there along with easy description.
Wishing myself goodluck.
Thankyou !
February 17, 2009 at 2:29 AM
John_Rambo said...
Shouldn't The Lost And The Damned be for the Playstation 3 as well as the X-box 360 ?
February 19, 2009 at 10:43 AM
Christy said...
Thank you. This is confusing for us newbies, but I'm think I get it...maybe???
February 19, 2009 at 9:35 PM
colin4272 said...
Thanks Steve, words of wisdom keep them coming.!!
February 21, 2009 at 12:20 PM
graphiti skater said...
yeah thanks, m gonna try this!
February 22, 2009 at 10:46 PM
Ms. Stewart if you're Crafty... said...
I NEED help and I have no idea where to get it!! Feedburner has become the bane of my existence...I attempted to transfer my feed to google and I cannot...this is a MESS!! It is not on feedburner anymore...where is it?? I would like to see my email subscription list and cannot find it!! Can you or do you know where I can get some help?? Feedburner is useless if you want to talk to a person.
Thanks...and PLEASE advise
http://marquitastewart.blogspot.com
February 23, 2009 at 6:36 AM
jordanshoes said...
thanks
February 23, 2009 at 11:32 PM
Admin said...
Thanks
although im still trying to expose the blog to more users Do you know were i can get help with this?
http://successfulprofit.blogspot.com/
February 27, 2009 at 9:18 AM
