Los colores bonitos, or how I learned to stop worrying and compare multiple feed metrics.

Friday, January 16, 2009 | 8:29 AM

If you've been knocking about within FeedBurner using your Google Account, you may have noticed that the original "french fry" chart from the Analyze tab of the original feedburner.com is no more. This venerable bar chart, with its green picket fence of subscriber trend results, has been the first stop for many publishers when checking their feed analytics for years. In its place is new green-ness (and blue-ness) that communicates three times as much information in the same space, and sets the stage for more interesting reporting in the future. Here's a snapshot:







This 30-day view now offers the following information:



Daily subscriber totals (in green)



Daily reach totals (in blue)



The relationship between these two numbers over time

Understanding that reach means people taking action by viewing or clicking on items in your feed helps you understand how engaged your audience is.





Note the blue spikes in reach above; these are centered around new posts. Steady subscriber growth occurred as this site promoted and redirected 100% of its original feed traffic to its feed.

— Jessie Chavez, Software Engineer, and Matt Shobe, User Experience Designer, AdSense for feeds