Using the Competitive Ad Filter with AdSense for feeds

Wednesday, December 31, 2008 | 9:57 AM

Labels: AdSense Tips

First, Happy New Year to everyone from AdSense for feeds and FeedBurner teams here at Google.



Second, this is a quick one - but we get asked this a lot, so we thought we'd cover it.



If you currently use the Competitive Ad Filter with AdSense for content, you may also wish to use it with AdSense for feeds. In order to provide publishers with ultimate control, the filter for AdSense for feeds is separate from that of AdSense for content, but operates in the exact same manner.



To block competitors ads from showing in AdSense for feeds, login to your AdSense account, go to the AdSense setup tab, and select Competitive Ad Filter. Then make sure you have selected the tab marked "AdSense for Feeds" and enter the domains or partial domains into the text box.









